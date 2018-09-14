WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Like so many of us, Katherine Dang questioned if she was good enough.

“I really got into art at a young age but I was always put down, like ‘oh I wasn’t as good as other people,’ I didn’t want to compare myself to others but I did anyway,” said Dang.

But along the way, this senior at Hallahan Catholic Girls High School found the power of her own voice.

“As I grew up, I learned. I was like, ‘ok, art is just my own style and I don’t have to compare,’” she said.

ab222eb2838d4ce0be69cdcab48aadd7 Local Students Artwork To Be Featured On CBS Sunday Morning

Credit: CBS3

On Sunday, the entire nation will see just how great her art is when her animated sun appears on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“I’m pretty, pretty excited about it,” said Dang.

Dang follows a long line of students, led by Hallahan fine arts department chairman James Stella who have created art featured on the venerable Sunday morning program.

a5904c1a82a34a77a24b657b96b299fd Local Students Artwork To Be Featured On CBS Sunday Morning

Credit: CBS3

Dang’s sun features a feminine face she associates with female empowerment and the strong sisterhood she finds at her school.

“This was very special to me because it was near the end of the school year and I was like, ‘ugh, I’m done with it’ and then I was like, ‘no I gotta keep it up because everybody else keeps it up,’” says Dang.

She found her voice and kept it up.

Now it’s shining for everyone to see.

For that we give Katherine dang Three Cheers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s