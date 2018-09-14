Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Like so many of us, Katherine Dang questioned if she was good enough.

“I really got into art at a young age but I was always put down, like ‘oh I wasn’t as good as other people,’ I didn’t want to compare myself to others but I did anyway,” said Dang.

But along the way, this senior at Hallahan Catholic Girls High School found the power of her own voice.

“As I grew up, I learned. I was like, ‘ok, art is just my own style and I don’t have to compare,’” she said.

On Sunday, the entire nation will see just how great her art is when her animated sun appears on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“I’m pretty, pretty excited about it,” said Dang.

Dang follows a long line of students, led by Hallahan fine arts department chairman James Stella who have created art featured on the venerable Sunday morning program.

Dang’s sun features a feminine face she associates with female empowerment and the strong sisterhood she finds at her school.

“This was very special to me because it was near the end of the school year and I was like, ‘ugh, I’m done with it’ and then I was like, ‘no I gotta keep it up because everybody else keeps it up,’” says Dang.

She found her voice and kept it up.

Now it’s shining for everyone to see.

For that we give Katherine dang Three Cheers.