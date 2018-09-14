Filed Under:Hurricane Florence, Local TV

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The fury of Hurricane Florence is being felt at the Jersey Shore.

It is a rough surf right now, and waves are coming in at more than ten feet high.

On Thursday, officials declared the ocean off-limits and ordered everyone to stay away.

At the shore there are gusting winds, an unpredictable storm surge and dangerous rip currents.

Delaware beaches are also feeling Florence’s impact, although it’s not a direct hit. There are also dangerous conditions for beachgoers. The surf will be rough and there’s a high risk for rip currents.

