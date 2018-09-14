Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — One family evacuated from North Carolina, came to Montgomery County, and they ended up at Lankenau Medical Center to deliver a baby.

‘The Surf Is Really Tough Today’: Hurricane Florence’s Force Closes Delaware Beach

Baby Matilda wasn’t supposed to be born at Lankenau Medical Center, but Hurricane Florence forced her parents away from their home in North Carolina. Four-thousand homes in New Bern, North Carolina have been damaged by flooding.

Rachel and Levi English were evacuated on Tuesday, the day before her due date.

“It was really scary knowing we were expecting a baby really any minute and potentially unable to get to the hospital or left without electricity for days and days with a newborn,” said Rachel English.

The couple decided to tackle an eight-hour drive to Haverford where her family resides.

“We’re just really glad we got out of there,” said English.

Soon after they arrived, the contractions started, so they headed to Lankenau, where English was also born 29 years ago.

“It’s really exciting to be back here at Lankenau since I was born here. Definitely a quick change of plans,” says the new mom.

Early Friday morning, as Florence was crashing into North Carolina, Maltida was making her entrance in Wynnewood.

“Definitely a story to tell her when she grows up. We were trying to think of with the nurses if there was a fun hurricane nickname we could give her. We haven’t come up with one yet,” said English.

North Carolina TV Station Evacuates In Middle Of Hurricane Florence Due To Rising Floodwaters

No, not Windy or even Flo, Matilda Jean is named after family. A calm little girl born during stormy times.

“I think she looks exactly like dad,” the proud mom adds.

Neighbors told English that their house in New Bern, where there’s been so much damage, looks OK.