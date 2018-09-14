Filed Under:Hurricane Florence, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) –– Hurricane Florence has begun its assault on the Carolinas. Non-profits have already arrived, helping with shelters and positioning supplies and personnel to provide support for those in need.

Other groups and individuals are also responding, and are reaching out for support through crowdfunding sites.

 

Hurricane Resource Guide

GoFundMe has verified this campaign for Task Force 75, a team of veterans that have brought boats and supplies to Wilmington, North Carolina to help with search and rescue operations for both people and animals.

weatherapp philly 300x1731 How To Help Those Impacted By Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has already impacted the blood supply in the region, as more than 120 blood drives have been canceled in Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. You can find updated locations to give blood through the AABB, America’s Blood Centers, American Red Cross and the Armed Services Blood Program.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s