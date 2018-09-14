Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Northeast Philadelphia hospital is bringing a unique piece of spiritual art to its building.

One of the books of the Heritage Edition volumes of the Saint John’s Bible is now at Nazareth Hospital.

It’s a completely handwritten and illustrated bible commissioned by a Benedictine Order.

It’s written on vellum using quills and natural inks.

A bible like this hadn’t been made since the invention of the printing press in the 15th century.

The hospital says it hopes this unique work of art brings a sense of peace to the hospital setting.

Two volumes will be on display.

This first book will be at Nazareth Hospital until the last week of September.

After that, another book — The Book of Wisdom — will be on display.