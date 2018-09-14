Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — General Motors is recalling 1.2 million pickup trucks and large SUVs that have been cited for a number of accidents.
GM says certain vehicles may experience a temporary loss of electric power steering.
It can happen within a second and lead to a crash.
The company says it has 30 reports of crashes with two injuries, but no deaths.
Customers will be notified if they are affected and will receive free repairs.