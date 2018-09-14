Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — The popular video game Fortnite has been causing problems with teens, parents, and now married couples. A leading divorce service in the U.K. says Fortnite is turning marital bliss into doom.

Since Jan. 1, Divorce-Online has received 200 divorce petitions that cite Fortnite or other online games as a reason for marriage dissolution.

“Addiction to drugs, alcohol, and gambling have often been cited as reasons for relationship breakdowns but the dawn of the digital revolution has introduced new addictions,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Roughly 5 percent of the divorce petitions they have received since the start of the year has been associated with online habits.

“It is no surprise to us that more and more people are having relationship problems because of our digital addictions,” adds the company spokesperson.