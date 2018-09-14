Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Chalfont, a queen and her court are treating egg rolls like royalty.

A quaint quick pick up or dine-in destination where egg rolls are rolled with all kinds of gooey, creamy, sweet and savory flavors, patted just before taking a ride in the oven to bake until their bubbled to perfection, then marked with their name so you know what’s inside!

Our Vittoria Woodill makes a stop at the Eggroll Queen Cafe in this week’s Taste With Tori.

SNACK IN A SNAP