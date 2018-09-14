Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CBS) – You will always be your mom’s “little boy,” and that means getting concerned texts from her at any age – especially if you’re in the middle of a hurricane.

CBS News reporter David Begnaud shared on Twitter a text he received from his mom as he covers Hurricane Florence. He captioned the Tweet, “I knew it was coming. A text from MOM. Goodnight.” He then included a screenshot of the text, “Why are you always in the worst location? Just watched your evening piece and I “JUST DONT GET IT. 🤷🙇‍♀️🙏🙏🙏”

I knew it was coming. A text from MOM. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/hmZ3KuJz2I — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 14, 2018

Well, you can’t blame her for being concerned. Begnaud has been reporting in the midst of Florence as the hurricane slams the Carolinas. On Friday morning, Begnaud was in Beaufort, North Carolina, where he reported winds were gusting up to 90 MPH. The winds were so strong most of Begnaud’s report was inaudible.

Florence’s outerbands began attacking the Carolinas on Thursday, making landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina just after 7:30 a.m. Friday. The hurricane has brought catastrophic inundations and flooding and forceful, destructive winds. It has knocked out power to around 500,000 homes and businesses, most of them in North Carolina.

Rescue crews have pulled at least 200 people from their homes in New Bern, North Carolina and dozens more are still waiting for rescue.

Begnaud, who also covered Hurricane Maria, has received widespread praise for his extensive coverage before, during, and in the months after the devastating hurricane pummeled Puerto Rico.