WISCONSIN (CBS) – Getting that college acceptance letter in the mail could soon to be a thing of the past, at least at one school in the Midwest.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay says students are attached to their cellphones more than ever and the school’s new plan will take advantage of that engagement.

The university will now let students know they have been accepted to attend on Instagram.

“I think it is kinda cool. I am definitely a lot more on Instagram than I check the mail or my e-mail,” said one student.

“I think it’s cool, but I like to get it in the mail because then you can take a picture with it and post it on Instagram,” said another student.

The school will still use e-mail and the postal service to send acceptance letters to students, but students who sign up could start getting those acceptances on Instagram this weekend.