LONDON (CBS) — A nationwide survey of new parents has revealed some interesting insights into the life of parenthood that might be contrary to what some are led to believe.

A poll of over 1,500 UK parents, commissioned by AVEENO Baby, revealed that 31% of people surveyed said staying at home with a child is harder than going to work.

“Becoming a parent is an amazing experience, but we understand that entering this new chapter of life can also bring with it a great deal of stress and worry, so we wanted to discover more about what new parents experience in the first few years, what they wish they had known and how best we can support them,” says AVEENO baby skin expert Rebecca Bennett.

Not only is parenting expensive according to a report by ChildCare Aware, it is challenging considering all the numerous decisions parents need to make.

“From what you put in your baby’s mouth to what you put on their skin, every small decision becomes much bigger and you worry you might not be making the right choice, or are being judged by others.

AVEENO Baby hopes their survey will shed a light on common parenting struggles, strengths, and confusions in order to help new parents.

“We want to give new parents the confidence to feel they are making the right choices for their baby’s skin, so they feel more in control of this element of their new path of discovery.”

Other parenting truths included: 22% saying you will never finish a cup of tea again, 33% said you will eat most meals with one hand, 19% said you will only watch telly on catch-up, 17% said your back will always hurt and 42% said you will feel complete unconditional love for the first time.

48% of new parents surveyed still believe that starting a family is a perfect experience and 43% said they weren’t expecting that leaving the house would become a military operation.

71% polled felt social media made parents more competitive and 22% said they feel constant pressure to be the “perfect parent.”