  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, National #4PMFinish Day, Red Bull, Talkers
Red Bull energy drinks for sale in a supermarket on Aug. 30, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Red Bull wants to help people bust out of work early on Friday.

Sept. 14 is National #4PMFinish Day and the company wants to help people get out early.

Renoir Painting Stolen By Nazis During World War II Returned To Rightful Owner

“At Red Bull, we know you work hard. You put the hours in to get the job done. That’s why on Friday, Septembe 14 2018, we want to give you back that extra hour (or more) by finishing early. Grab a Red Bull, smash through your work and then get down to more important business, like enjoying the weekend,” Red Bull said.

Click here to see how to sign up for this year’s National #4PMFinish Day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s