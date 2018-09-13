Red Bull energy drinks for sale in a supermarket on Aug. 30, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Red Bull wants to help people bust out of work early on Friday.

Sept. 14 is National #4PMFinish Day and the company wants to help people get out early.

“At Red Bull, we know you work hard. You put the hours in to get the job done. That’s why on Friday, Septembe 14 2018, we want to give you back that extra hour (or more) by finishing early. Grab a Red Bull, smash through your work and then get down to more important business, like enjoying the weekend,” Red Bull said.

Click here to see how to sign up for this year’s National #4PMFinish Day.