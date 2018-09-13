  • CBS 3On Air

Priest Sex Abuse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Pope Francis has ordered an investigation of a West Virginia bishop who has ties to the Philadelphia area over sexual misconduct allegations.

Pope Calls Unprecedented Meeting Of Top Officials Over Sexual Abuse

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield was formerly a priest in Philadelphia.

Thursday, he resigned amid accusations that he sexually harassed several adults.

bishop michael j bransfield Pope Francis Orders Investigation Into Former Philly Priest Accused Of Sex Misconduct

Credit: CBS3

Bransfield was reportedly implicated in 2012 in a Philadelphia sex abuse case but he strongly denied ever abusing anyone. The diocese said it had disproved the claims. He continued with his ministry until he offered to retire, as required, when he turned 75 last week.

Groups Pressing Lawmakers To Revise Statute Of Limitations For Sex Abuse Cases

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori will take over Bransfield’s Wheeling-Charleston diocese temporarily. Lori said in a statement that Francis had also instructed him to “conduct an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment of adults against Bishop Bransfield.”

The pope met with Catholic bishops to discuss how to prevent clergy sex abuse and protect children on Thursday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

