UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a woman who escaped from constable custody at the Secane District Court in Upper Darby on Thursday afternoon.

Police say 26-year-old Carolyn Quiah escaped around 3 p.m.

Quiah is described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs 140 pounds.

Wanted person-Escaped from constable custody in Secane District Court. Last seen in area of Providence Road near Green Lane. If seen please call 911. Do not attempt to apprehend her yourself. Police on scene now. pic.twitter.com/CFM1aPkvf6 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) September 13, 2018

She was last seen in the area of Providence Road near Green Lane wearing a white halter-type top.

Police are asking that if you see her do not attempt to catch her. Instead, police are asking anyone with information or tips about her whereabouts to please call 911.