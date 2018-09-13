Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a young girl in North Philadelphia last month.

Philadelphia police say a 9-year-old girl was crossing the street at 25th and Norris, shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, when she was struck by a white Lexus.

The Lexus, which was traveling south on 25th Street, did not stop after hitting the girl and fled the area, last seen going east on Berks Street.

The girl suffered injuries to her face and right foot.

Police say that surveillance video was unable to obtain the license plate of the vehicle.

The car is described as a white 2004-2009 Lexus GX470.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Accident Investigation Division at 215-658-3180/81.

