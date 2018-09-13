Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a laundromat worker tells officers he was assaulted by a suspected drug user.

It happened Wednesday at a laundromat at 22nd Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Multiple Fires Burn In Lawrence, Mass.; Gas Explosions Suspected

Attendant Bruce Bennett told says he allegedly saw a man show drugs to a woman then use the drugs.

He told the man he couldn’t do that on the premises.

That’s when the suspect hit Bennett several times in the head.

“And I noticed I had a big swelling on my face and that’s when I said “Wow”. And he said, “I told you”,” says Bennett.

Boy Survives Being Impaled Through Face By Meat Skewer After Falling From Tree House

The confrontation left Bennett sporting prominent injuries on his face.

” I said, look, I wasn’t trying to hurt you man, I was just trying to do my job”,” Bennett adds.

Police have made no arrests yet, but the investigation is ongoing.