  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a laundromat worker tells officers he was assaulted by a suspected drug user.

It happened Wednesday at a laundromat at 22nd Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Multiple Fires Burn In Lawrence, Mass.; Gas Explosions Suspected

Attendant Bruce Bennett told says he allegedly saw a man show drugs to a woman then use the drugs.

He told the man he couldn’t do that on the premises.

laundromat attendant attacked2 Police: Laundromat Worker Assaulted By Suspected Drug User

Credit: CBS3

That’s when the suspect hit Bennett several times in the head.

“And I noticed I had a big swelling on my face and that’s when I said “Wow”. And he said, “I told you”,” says Bennett.

Boy Survives Being Impaled Through Face By Meat Skewer After Falling From Tree House

The confrontation left Bennett sporting prominent injuries on his face.

” I said, look, I wasn’t trying to hurt you man, I was just trying to do my job”,” Bennett adds.

Police have made no arrests yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s