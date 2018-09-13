  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly’s own Bradley Cooper is ready for his close-up in the director’s chair. He returned home for a screening of his critically-acclaimed remake A Star Is Born to Philly on Wednesday.

Our very own Ukee Washington sat down with Cooper for a Q&A session about the romantic drama, but this wasn’t the first time the two met.

In the past, Cooper appeared on Ukee’s show Rap Around. The weekly, half-hour show debuted in the 80s and discussed topics of special interest for teens.

Cooper and Lady Gaga are in the leading roles for the Jenkintown native’s directorial debut.

bradley cooper ukee washington Phillys Bradley Cooper Returns For A Star Is Born Screening

Credit: CBS3

There is a lot of Oscar Buzz surrounding the film, but Cooper says he does not read the reviews.

“If the reviews, even if they’re good or bad, and I’m only going to look for the bad ones, it’s not going to serve me as an artist,” Cooper explains.

A Star Is Born won’t officially hit theaters until October.

 

