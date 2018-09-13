Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Less than two weeks after Dunkin’ Donuts mistakenly served New England Patriots fans with cups that featured the iconic Eagles logo, fans in University City are reportedly being served drinks sporting the Patriots’ logo.

As the saying goes: fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Is Dunkin’ Donuts deliberately trolling fans or are these legitimate mistakes?

One Twitter user took to the platform on Thursday to ask Dunkin’ Donuts why they were being served a Patriots cup in Philadelphia.

“Only cups that should be sold in Philly are the ones with the Eagles logo and “World Champions” on it #FlyEaglesFly,” the Twitter user told Eyewitness News.

Dunkin’ responded in a statement to CBS Philly saying, “We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention, and we are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cups. Fly, Eagles, Fly! ”

The accidental trolling that happened in early September was met with laughter from Philadelphia fans and fury from Boston fans.

At the time of the previous incident, The Sun Chronicle reported that when a Patriots fan went to a Dunkin’ Donuts Friday, she received her iced beverage in an Eagles World Champion cup.

Massachusetts-based radio station Fun 107 also reported customers were being given Eagles cup in a Facebook post.

“We are getting reports that Dunkin’ Donuts is serving iced beverages in Philadelphia Eagles World Champion Cups right here in Patriots Nation,” read the post.

@dunkindonuts why is there a patriots cup at a Philly Dunkin'? pic.twitter.com/KWUXr8u9iG — Eryn (@fernass24) September 13, 2018

All Philadelphia Eagles cups have since been removed from the Boston area stores.