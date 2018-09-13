ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — From hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Florence sends her regards to the Jersey Shore.

Ten to 12-foot waves are pounding the beaches, causing erosion and endangering beachgoers.

In Atlantic City, going in the ocean was off limits Thursday. In fact, the beach patrol tried to keep people off the beach altogether because of the threat of storm surge.

“The order I put out this morning was just comb the beach and them not even ankle deep,” said Chief Steve Downey with the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. “People that don’t know the ocean don’t understand that surge will pick you up and take you right out.”

Surfers were also told to stay out, though occasionally slipped out.

Stockton University student Nick Giunta had a hard time staying in the every shifting line up and after one good ride, he had enough.

“It’s heavy, too disorganized,” said Giunta.

In addition to sending waves to New Jersey, Hurricane Florence is also sending evacuees from the south.

After announcing on Wednesday that the hotel casino would give evacuees rooms at no cost, the Ocean Resort has given 300 to people from the Carolinas and nearby states. They are totally booked through Saturday night but will take more people Sunday through mid-week next week.

“I mean we can’t help a million people fleeing the area, but whatever we can do, we should do that,” said Bruce Deifik, owner of Ocean Resort.