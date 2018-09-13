PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Longtime talk show host Jerry Springer stopped by CBS3 studios on Thursday.

He’s in town to let people know that his show is now airing right here on the CW Philly.

Jerry sat down with our own Pat Gallen and shared one of his most surprising moments from his show: when he learned his guest was married to a horse.

Springer says he doesn’t know anything about the episode until he gets in front of the camera. The only information he has are the names of the guests.

Springer recounts a time when he asks a man about problems he’s having with his “wife.”

“I say let’s bring out your wife and the next name [on the card] is Pixel. And out comes this horse. Now I’m thinking poor Pixel has fallen off the horse because the horse came out alone. I’m like stop the camera is she okay? And then the executive producer is yelling to me, ‘No that’s Pixel.’”

A thing that slightly gets old for Springer?

The “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry” chants.

“The worst place it ever happened I was at a football game—the Bengals. And you go into the restroom and the restrooms in these ballparks, they’re like 50 yards long. I get spotted and now all of a sudden I got to go and they’re chanting, ‘Jerry, Jerry, Jerry’ when I’m trying to go in the urinal. And then when you’re done they cheer.”

The Jerry Springer Show airs every weekday at 1-2 p.m. on the CW Philly.