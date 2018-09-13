Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — Elected officials in a South Jersey town are weighing whether to approve a medical marijuana facility.

Council members in the borough of Clayton listened to a presentation Thursday evening from Green Thumb Industries.

The company applied to the New Jersey Department of Health for a medical marijuana program permit.

They are asking borough officials to approve a 50,000 square foot growing and manufacturing facility in the Cenco Boulevard Industrial Park.

Dozens of residents raised concerns at the meeting. Council members say the operation will have no retail sales.

Despite concerns raised by residents and council members, Gov. Phil Murphy announced in July he would like to see New Jersey open six new dispensaries to ensure the 25,000 patients using medical marijuana in the state have access to it.

By expanding Alternative Treatment Center locations in New Jersey, we are putting patients first and ensuring more convenient access to medical marijuana. https://t.co/vRzHXGJN4P — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 5, 2018

In March, Gov. Murphy announced major reforms to expand access to medical marijuana in New Jersey.

The governor says that medical marijuana can treat many chronic and painful illnesses.