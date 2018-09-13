Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Airbnb is offering evacuees and relief workers free housing as Hurricane Florence bears down on the East Coast.

“When disasters strike, our response tool is activated to create additional housing – in or nearby the affected area,” explains Airbnb.

More than 10 million people were affected by the imposing threat of Hurricane Florence after Georgia, Virginia and North and South Carolina declared states of emergency.

“We are incredibly proud that so many of our hosts offer to volunteer their homes to their fellow neighbors in need during times of disaster,” Airbnb officials added.

Airbnb has activated our host community to open their homes for $0 for those who have been evacuated from their homes as a result of Hurricane Florence. https://t.co/FOkjsG7Ffa — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) September 12, 2018

While many fled, volunteers from the Red Cross made their way to the danger zone to lend a helping hand.

“As we speak right now, we have 51 shelters open right now in the state of South Carolina, and just shy of 4,000 individuals that are in these shelters and that storm again isn’t going to hit here until later on this evening,” said Guy Triano of the Philadelphia Red Cross. “We anticipate that number to double and even triple.”

Red Cross officials are urging folks who are in imminent danger of the hurricane’s path to be prepared, to have a hurricane evacuation plan in place. They’re also preparing folks inland in places like Columbia to expect the unexpected when it comes to the storm’s aftermath.

This isn’t the only philanthropic move made as Hurricane Florence displaces millions. Ocean Resort Casino opened their doors to evacuees Wednesday.

“It’s the right thing to do,” owner Bruce Deifik said. “We’ve got plenty of rooms and we’ll let people stay until the storm has passed.”

Airbnb is waiving all booking fees and providing disaster relief support to guests that need their aid.

More information on how to access free housing offered by Airbnb can be found on their website.