Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The family of a bicyclist killed when she was struck by a garbage truck last year in Philadelphia has received a more than $6 million settlement from the waste management contractor.

Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Injured 9-Year-Old Girl In North Philadelphia

Attorneys representing the family of 24-year-old Emily Fredricks announced the settlement Thursday. Fredricks was struck by a trash truck turning right at 11th and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia during an early morning commute on Nov. 28.

Gold Medal Environmental will also make a $125,000 contribution to local organizations that work to make roads safer for bicyclists.

Fredricks’ parents say they are turning their grief into action.

“Besides the terms of this settlement, scholarships and athletic awards in Emily’s awards have been established at her New Jersey high school,” said Laura Fredericks.

“Donations to charities have been made in Emily’s name and we are starting an Emily Fredricks Foundation,” she stated.

The Emily Fredricks Memorial Fund benefits the Bicycle Coalition’s advocacy for safer streets, Women Bike PHL, and a special fund set up by her parents to replace bikes lost due to crashes.

A tribute brunch hosted by Fredricks’ family and the Bicycle Coalition raised over $10,000 in April.

New Lease On Life: 21 Animals In Path Of Hurricane Florence Saved By New Jersey Shelter

The money from Gold Medal Environmental will be given out in $25,000 amounts over the next five years.

The lawyers say Gold Medal has also enhanced its driver safety-training with obstacle courses and instruction in driving in urban settings.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)