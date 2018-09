Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four people are safe after being rescued from a partial building collapse in Northern Liberties. Thursday morning.

It happened along the 700 block of North 2nd Street, just after 4 a.m.

Crews say a wall collapsed which made the building unstable.

Firefighters had to rescue three people from a third-floor apartment. A neighbor was also rescued from his apartment.

The building is now in danger of collapsing.

L & I is investigating.