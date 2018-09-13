Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Professional bull riders will be competing this weekend in Atlantic City as they unleash the beast.

This weekend is the 25th PBR: Unleash the Beast’s Atlantic City Invitational.

“As the league continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary season, the toughest sport on dirt is once again having a record year, setting 13 attendance records throughout the first half, with six cities hosting sellout crowds,” PBR said in a statement.

