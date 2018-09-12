Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — High-fat dairy could be good for you and heart-healthy, new research suggests.

A large-scale study found that full-fat dairy products may help you live longer. This new finding is contrary to conventional dietary guidelines.

David Kaiser enjoys a glass of milk every day.

“It’s better for you than soda and tastes better than water,” explains Kaiser.

Now, a new study published in the Lancet says three servings of dairy a day is linked to lower rates of cardiovascular disease and death.

“This study is specifically looking at whole milk or whole fat dairy which is something that traditionally has been demonized and seen as not good for us,” explains registered dietitian Alissa Rumsey.

That’s because of the higher fat content of whole fat dairy.

The study, that looked at 130,000 people in 21 countries, found people who only ate and drank whole fat dairy had lower rates of death, heart disease, and stroke compared to those who had less whole fat dairy.

Those benefits came with three portions of full-fat milk, butter, cheese or yogurt a day.

“If you have a good balance with fruits and vegetables and whole grains and a lot of the unsaturated fats, so the fats that have beneficial effects, then having the whole fat and fat from dairy isn’t going to be a problem,” Rumsey adds.

Full-fat dairy products can often be a healthier option since many low-fat products have more added sugar for taste.