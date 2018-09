Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The U.S. Geological Survey website is reporting a 1.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 3:39 this morning and another 1.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 5:48 a.m. in Berks County.

Berks County radio officials say they had an influx of calls early this morning from residents of Nolde Forest in Cumru Township and those in Wyomissing Hills.

Many took to the Wyomissing Borough police page to comment, too.