ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Parents are being warned to be on the lookout for what their children consume after Abington Township police found drug-laced candy and other sweets.

Officers found over 100 packaged edible candies and other baked goods laced with marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

“The emergency of edible treats presents a unique danger,” explains Chief Patrick Molloy.

The items were individually wrapped and appeared to be normal cookies, brownies, and other snacks.

“We are warning parents because these candies and baked goods are packaged to simply look like candy treats, and this is troubling since it has the potential to attract an unsuspecting child,” he said.

Officials warn that there have been instances of people overdosing from ingesting edible drugs since the effect typically takes longer to kick in.

“The real danger with drugs packaged in this manner is that innocent children might ingest them, believing that they are just a sweet treat,” said Chief Molloy.

Parents and guardians are advised to remain vigilant and contact police if they believe their child is in possession of marijuana candy and immediately seek medical assistance if they have ingested it.

Anyone with questions is asked to please contact Sergeant Gillispie at by email at rgillispie@abington.org.