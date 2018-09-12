Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have identified the owner of the vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run in Olney that critically injured a 9-year-old girl.

During a news conference on Wednesday, police confirmed they have in possession the vehicle that struck 9-year-old Fatimah Hunter on Monday on the 200 block of Lindley Avenue.

The vehicle was found parked on the 5100 block of Hutchinson Street on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

According to investigators, someone who saw a photo of the vehicle spotted the car and called 911. Police say the owner of the Cadillac made contact with authorities around 7:30 p.m.

The 51-year-old female owner lives in the area where the hit-and-run happened, but authorities are still trying to determine if she was or was not behind the wheel of the Cadillac on Monday night, when it was captured on surveillance video hitting Fatimah and then leaving her on the side of the road.

Police are relying now on forensic measures to determine that. Investigators are frustrated because they feel the driver knows what they did and should just do the right thing.

“There is no question, it would be hard to convince me, almost impossible, that the person didn’t know they struck the bike,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew. “The bike stayed on the hood of the car. It didn’t dislodge from the hood until about half-a-block later. There is no way you didn’t know you hit at least the bike, so yes, it would be optimal for someone to say that was me, but again, we will take what we can get and work with what we have.”

Authorities say the media coverage and people coming forward as a result has been vital in the progress of this investigation. They are still hoping more people come forward, including someone who may have seen who was driving the Cadillac SUV when the hit-and-run happened.