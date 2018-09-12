  • CBS 3On Air

MT HOOD, Ore. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating what they believe is the first ever deadly cougar attack in Oregon.

Authorities found 55-year-old Diana Bober’s body Tuesday after she’d been missing for nearly two weeks.

Bober was hiking in a forest when investigators believe she was attacked by the cougar.

diana bober

Credit: CBS3

“Okay, so she didn’t just trip and fall. She fought a cougar. And, she fought pretty hard. They don’t think the cougar came back, she died of her wound,” said Diana’s sister, Alison.

Officials say cougar sightings in the area are not uncommon, but attacks are extremely rare.

As a precaution, the trail will be closed, while agencies work to find the cougar.

