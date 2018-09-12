Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Howell Township police sergeant is accused of trying to meet a teenage girl for sex.

Richard Conte, 47, was arrested and charged last week with attempted luring as part of a state investigation.

Police say he was actually communicating with an undercover detective.

“Prior to the arrest, I was made aware of the situation. It sickened me to learn one of my officers, a highly competent supervisor none the less and one that I have worked alongside with for many years on the SWAT team, not only defied my trust, but fellow officers as well. But most importantly, defied the public’s trust and expectations of a police officer. As such, I fully supported the investigation and provided input to ensure his apprehension,” Howell Township Police Chief Andrew Kudrick posted on Facebook in a statement to the public.

The state attorney general argued at a hearing Tuesday that Conte should stay in jail, but a judge allowed home detention.

Conte was suspended from the force without pay.