PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Nick Foles will start for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Super Bowl MVP has filled in since Carson Wentz tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 last year. He is 6-1, including the playoffs and the final regular-season game, in which he played only one quarter.

“Nick gets better each week and the more reps he gets he continues to get better,” said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson says Wentz still hasn’t been medically cleared to play, but is trending in the right direction. Wentz had surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL last Dec. 13.

Foles was 19 of 34 for 117 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Philadelphia’s 18-12 win over Atlanta last Thursday.

