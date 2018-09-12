Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People living along the coast of Delaware are already dealing with high winds and storm surge.
Beach erosion has started in some bay communities, including Pickering Beach in Kent County.
Delaware Governor John Carney says emergency management teams are tracking the storm and the National Guard is ready to respond.
The governor says the state is taking precautions, even if Florence turns south.
The governor toured some of those affected bay communities this afternoon.