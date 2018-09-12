Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CORNWALL, N.Y. (CBS) — A homeowner in upstate New York comes face-to-face with a bear and lives to tell about it!

William Orange says seeing a bear in his garage was the last thing he expected.

Atlantic City Casino To Take In Hurricane Evacuees For Free

He walked into the detached garage Sunday night and soon realized he wasn’t alone.

“I didn’t see it. The lights were off, so I was finding my way to get to the light switch,” Orange explained.

“I heard a growl, saw big teeth and eyes and I felt it rip my shirt. I took a swing at it and ran out of there.”

Americans Spend Nearly $3,000 A Year On Things We Don’t Need, Report Finds

The bear left big scratch marks on Orange, who is a police detective.

Orange believes the bear was trying to get to the garbage left in the garage.