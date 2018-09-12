  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CORNWALL, N.Y. (CBS) — A homeowner in upstate New York comes face-to-face with a bear and lives to tell about it!

William Orange says seeing a bear in his garage was the last thing he expected.

Atlantic City Casino To Take In Hurricane Evacuees For Free

He walked into the detached garage Sunday night and soon realized he wasn’t alone.

“I didn’t see it. The lights were off, so I was finding my way to get to the light switch,” Orange explained.

homeowner bear attack3 Homeowner Survives Bear Attack In Garage

Credit: CBS3

“I heard a growl, saw big teeth and eyes and I felt it rip my shirt. I took a swing at it and ran out of there.”

Americans Spend Nearly $3,000 A Year On Things We Don’t Need, Report Finds

The bear left big scratch marks on Orange, who is a police detective.

Orange believes the bear was trying to get to the garbage left in the garage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s