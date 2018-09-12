Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Big businesses like Starbucks and McDonald’s have recently backed a ban on plastic straws.
Now a foldable, reusable metal straw is in the works for consumers.
It’s a collapsible metal straw that neatly folds into a small carrying case.
The straw’s outer shell is stainless steel and the inner tubing is durable silicone.
It’s named the Final Straw.
The creators have launched a Kickstarter campaign to get enough cash to mass produce it.