LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Big businesses like Starbucks and McDonald’s have recently backed a ban on plastic straws.

Now a foldable, reusable metal straw is in the works for consumers.

It’s a collapsible metal straw that neatly folds into a small carrying case.

The straw’s outer shell is stainless steel and the inner tubing is durable silicone.

It’s named the Final Straw.

The creators have launched a Kickstarter campaign to get enough cash to mass produce it.

