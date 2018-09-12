Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A food bank in Berks County has lost three trucks due to flooding and the unfortunate event was caught on camera.

A time-lapse video shows the rising waters at the Greater Berks Food Bank on August 31 partially submerging the vehicles and sending boxes of goods floating around.

Three other trucks also suffered some damage.

A fundraising effort was already underway to add a seventh truck to the fleet and the food bank says this is a major set back

The community has already started efforts to help the food bank.