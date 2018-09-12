  • CBS 3On Air

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) —  A food bank in Berks County has lost three trucks due to flooding and the unfortunate event was caught on camera.

A time-lapse video shows the rising waters at the Greater Berks Food Bank on August 31 partially submerging the vehicles and sending boxes of goods floating around.

berks county food bank flooding trucks2 3 Trucks Totaled At Berks County Food Bank Due To Flooding

Credit: CBS3

Three other trucks also suffered some damage.

A fundraising effort was already underway to add a seventh truck to the fleet and the food bank says this is a major set back

The community has already started efforts to help the food bank.

