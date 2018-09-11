Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV
President Donald Trump looks on as he meets with North Korean defectors in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 2, 2018. (credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A new CNN poll finds President Trump’s approval rating is sinking.

Thirty-six percent of the people polled say they approve of the way the president is handling his job – that’s down from 42 percent in August.

The dip comes amid that New York Times op-ed which an unidentified White House senior official criticizes the president, and Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House”.

It’s not just CNN’s poll.

Two other polls also show the president’s approval rating dipping below 40 percent

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s