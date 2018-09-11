President Donald Trump looks on as he meets with North Korean defectors in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 2, 2018. (credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A new CNN poll finds President Trump’s approval rating is sinking.

Thirty-six percent of the people polled say they approve of the way the president is handling his job – that’s down from 42 percent in August.

The dip comes amid that New York Times op-ed which an unidentified White House senior official criticizes the president, and Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House”.

It’s not just CNN’s poll.

Two other polls also show the president’s approval rating dipping below 40 percent