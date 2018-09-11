Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) – Stone Harbor has closed its beaches due to damage caused by the recent weekend storm.

Officials say the damage will need to be assessed to ensure that there are no safety concerns.

However, the assessment may be delayed due to Hurricane Florence which could affect the region this coming weekend.

Beach access will be closed until the borough determines the beaches are safe.