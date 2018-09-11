Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – For the third year in a row, dozens of runners are remembering the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks by raising money in their honor.

Three days, 240 miles, 60 plus runners and $65,000 raised in memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed on 9/11, 17 years ago.

Peter Milano is one of those names.

“I’m running to honor his spirit and his loyalty to his family and his loyalty to his friends,” said Michael Esposito of Sterling, Va.

Esposito was Milano’s best friend and college roommate. This is his second 9/11 Promise Run in honor of Milano, a Cantor Fitzgerald executive, husband and father of two, who died in the attacks on the Twin Towers.

“I think about Peter every day, knowing that again, in a split second, he went to work one day thinking he was going to go home and have dinner with his children and he didn’t,” he said. “He never returned.”

The third and final leg of the relay run from the Pentagon to Ground Zero kicked off at 5 a.m. at the Trenton Fire Department, where the runners spent the night. After about three miles, the Lawrence Road Fire Company treated them to a hot breakfast.

“I think what they’re doing is awesome, I wish I could do it,” said firefighter Gary Wasko. “I wish I had the stamina to do it. These guys are unbelievable and I give them nothing but credit.”

It’s this kind of support that has kept morale up over the past two days dealing with less than favorable running conditions of heavy rain and strong winds. Those participating holding the weight of those lost in their hands and their hearts.

“Carrying those flags that have the names of everyone who lost their lives during 9-11, you don’t give up because you know, what you’re carrying in your hands and for them you just want to keep going,” said Laura Lane captain of Team UPS.

The runners will make several stops at other fire houses along the way. They are expected to arrive at Ground Zero around 6:30 p.m.

The money they’ve raised will benefit Hope for the Warriors, a non-profit that helps combat-wounded service members, veterans and their families.