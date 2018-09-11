  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New research just published suggests Pluto should be reclassified as a planet.

In 2006, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) downgraded Pluto to a dwarf planet.

The IAU defines a planet as having the largest gravitational force in its orbit, which disqualifies Pluto, because it is under the influence of Neptune’s gravity.

However, a planetary scientist in Florida now says that shouldn’t be the criteria.

He says the definition of a planet should be based on its intrinsic properties, rather than ones that can change; such has the dynamics of a planet’s orbit.

