PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Imagine sleeping peacefully until a loud noise wakes you up at 4 a.m. When you come to, your cat and a coyote are running into your bedroom.

Bonnie Moriarty says this happened to her early Saturday morning.

She said at first she thought her cat and dog were fighting. When she realized it was a coyote, she grabbed a golf club and called 9-1-1.

Moriarty says her dog came running in and barking but the coyote crouched in a corner and remained timid.

She believes the coyote followed her cat into her home through the back door.

Police released the animal back into the wild.