ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Flooding is always a concern when storms threaten Atlantic City.

But now officials are rolling out a new weapon to keep the rising water below the streets.

Video taken by city workers on Monday shows a new flood management system at work.

The $12 million project was completed in August, adding a new high-volume pump and Seagate to a 100-year-old drainage system that covers a nearly two-mile stretch of the city.

“That’s the first time we’ve had it in an actual situation where we could see how well the system worked in a flood situation,” said Paul Jerkins, Atlantic City’s director of public works.

Jerkins says the new system cleared a flooded intersection in less than 20 minutes and could come in handy this weekend depending on how much rain, wind and storm surge we see from Hurricane Florence.

“We do anticipate minor street flooding,” said Jerkins.

Emergency manager and fire chief Scott Evans says his team is closely watching the forecast with Florence and may have extra staff on hand depending on the weather.

In addition to the new pump system reducing street flooding, a new $40 million seawall was completed this year along the north end of Atlantic City which almost always takes the brunt of storms. Evans says from an infrastructure standpoint – Atlantic City is better prepared than ever for hurricane season.

“I remember two days before Hurricane Sandy got here the water was pouring over New Hampshire Avenue, that new seawall now is doing a phenomenal protection for this area of town,” said Evans.