PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As New York fashion week brings out all of the creativity of the style world, a new trend has emerged – It’s called, “Flower Vase Hair.”
YouTube star and fashion icon Taylor R posted a how-to video and then shared the final product on her Twitter page saying, “Be truly ground breaking this fall.. wear florals #FlowerVaseHair”
Taylor R says she was inspired to create the look by Beyonce’s latest Vogue cover.
Other’s caught on quickly.
This twitter user posted her version on twitter saying, “Truly an excellent hairstyle for september. And spring too, I guess.”
And this user added her creation to the mix, Tweeting, “the world isn’t ready for this level of fashion.”