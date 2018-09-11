Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As New York fashion week brings out all of the creativity of the style world, a new trend has emerged – It’s called, “Flower Vase Hair.”

YouTube star and fashion icon Taylor R posted a how-to video and then shared the final product on her Twitter page saying, “Be truly ground breaking this fall.. wear florals #FlowerVaseHair”

Be truly ground breaking this fall.. wear florals 💐 #FlowerVaseHair pic.twitter.com/C2ok2YqnvP — Taylor R (@iamtay_tay) September 10, 2018

Taylor R says she was inspired to create the look by Beyonce’s latest Vogue cover.

We all can’t wear gardens on our head because we’re not Beyoncé so wear the more practical version now.. #FlowerVaseHair is here, create yours 💐 https://t.co/whh5SSzjw0 pic.twitter.com/zBmA6s7HK5 — Taylor R (@iamtay_tay) September 10, 2018

Other’s caught on quickly.

Decided to finally embrace myself and put my hair like fashion icon @iamtay_tay 😌🌸🌷

Truly an excellent hairstyle for september. And spring too, I guess. pic.twitter.com/WyycS3tTd6 — Eri Shark (@Shoujo_Shark) September 10, 2018

This twitter user posted her version on twitter saying, “Truly an excellent hairstyle for september. And spring too, I guess.”

And this user added her creation to the mix, Tweeting, “the world isn’t ready for this level of fashion.”

The world isn't ready for this level of fashion #FlowerVaseHair pic.twitter.com/cHnGZICYYs — Ella May (@Ellzababoon) September 10, 2018