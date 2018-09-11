Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A popular ride at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood will make its final climb after 30 years of service this month.

Morey’s Pier announced they will say farewell to the Flitzer roller coaster on Surfside Pier Sunday Sept. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The ride is known for its quick drops and high-banked curves.

To celebrate the ride that was installed in 1983, Morey’s Pier is providing an eighties themed cover band for entertainment, free rides for patrons, complimentary ride photos, and refreshments while supplies last.

Guests are invited to dress-up in 80’s themed attire to commemorate the Flitzer.

The best dressed rider will win a season pass for the 2019 season. The winner will be announced at 3:45 p.m. and you must be present to win.