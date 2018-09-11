PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Hurricane Florence eyes up the East Coast airlines are issuing travel alerts ahead of the storm.

Here’s a full list of travel waivers and alerts:

Allegiant Air:

September 12-16



Asheville, NC (AVL)

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Concord, NC (USA)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Greenville, SC (GSP)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Roanoke, VA (ROA)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Passengers with reservations to / from any of the above cities, will be able to request a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring change / cancel fees. To do so, customers must call Allegiant Customer Care at 702-505-8888 at any time 24 hours per day, seven days a week. Itineraries must be changed within 14 days from this weather advisory for travel on any future open date to any city in the Allegiant network, excluding San Juan.

September 12-16



Charleston (CHS)

Raleigh – Durham (RDU)

Exception Policy

We will waive the change fees and the difference in the price of the ticket if the new travel is booked to or from the affected cities in the same cabin and travel is completed during the new travel dates listed above. Additional taxes may apply.

If you choose not to travel at all, you may cancel your trip and request a refund.

Tickets must be exchanged or canceled prior to the departure of your original flight. Change your flights or cancel your trip online.

This waiver is valid only for tickets issued by Alaska Airlines. Tickets can be identified by a 13-digit ticket number beginning with Alaska Airlines code “027”. Tickets issued by other airlines with a different carrier code (ticket numbers not beginning with “027”) are subject to the waiver policy of other airline.

September 12-16

Asheville, North Carolina (AVL)

Augusta, Georgia (AGS)

Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)

Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)

Charlottesville, Virginia (CHO)

Columbia, South Carolina (CAE)

Fayetteville, North Carolina (FAY)

Florence, South Carolina (FLO)

Greensboro / High Point, North Carolina (GSO)

Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP)

Greenville, North Carolina (PGV)

Hampton / Newport News, Virginia (PHF)

Hilton Head, South Carolina (HHH)

Jacksonville, North Carolina (OAJ)

Lynchburg, Virginia (LYH)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)

New Bern, North Carolina (EWN)

Norfolk, Virginia (ORF)

Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina (RDU)

Richmond, Virginia (RIC)

Roanoke, Virginia (ROA)

Savannah, Georgia (SAV)

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)

The change fee may be waived if you:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Bought your ticket by September 10, 2018

Are scheduled to travel September 10 – 16, 2018

Can travel September 10 – 19, 2018

Change your origin or destination city to another city affected by this alert or these airports:

Baltimore, Maryland (BWI); Washington Reagan, Washington D.C. (DCA); Washington Dulles, Washington D.C. (IAD)

Baltimore, Maryland (BWI); Washington Reagan, Washington D.C. (DCA); Washington Dulles, Washington D.C. (IAD) Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

September 10-17

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Fayetteville, NC (FAY)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Jacksonville, NC (OAJ)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

New Bern, NC (EWN)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Newport News, VA (PHF)

Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Wilmington, NC (ILM)

Delta has proactively issued fare price caps for select coastal and inland cities from Savannah, Ga., up to Richmond, Va. Fares range by cabin, flight distance and market from as low as $299 in Main Cabin up to $799 in the forward cabin.

This weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities through Sept. 16, to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee. As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

September 10-16

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (GSP)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Customers who are ticketed to travel between Monday, September 10, 2018 and Sunday, September 16, 2018, who

purchased tickets on or before Monday, September 10, 2018, may make one itinerary change – rules/restrictions regarding standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts, and minimum or maximum stay requirements will be waived.

Travel must be completed no later than Monday, October 1, 2018. Origin and destination cities may be changed.

Customers whose flights are cancelled may request a refund.

September 11-16

Due to the forecasted impact of Hurricane Florence, JetBlue will waive change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling Tuesday, September 11, 2018 through Sunday, September 16, 2018 to/from the following cities:

Baltimore, MD (BWI)

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Washington, DC (DCA)

Washington, DC (IAD)

All customers traveling to/from the airports listed above are encouraged to check the status of their flight online or at mobile.jetblue.com prior to heading to the airport.

Customers may rebook their flights for travel through Thursday, September 20, 2018 online in the ‘Manage Flights’ section of jetblue.com or by calling 1-800-JETBLUE (538-2583) prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight. Customers with cancelled flights may also opt for a refund to the original form of payment. Original travel must have been booked on or before Monday, September 10, 2018.

September 10-17

Baltimore/Washington (BWI)

Charleston (CHS)

Charlotte (CLT)

Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP)

Norfolk/Virginia Beach (ORF)

Raleigh/Durham (RDU)

Richmond (RIC)

Washington Dulles International (IAD)

Washington DC (Reagan National – DCA)

Customers who are holding reservations to/from/through the cities listed above on the corresponding dates, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.

Due to the potential impact from Hurricane Florence, and to provide our Customers additional flexibility, ticketed Passengers traveling to/from the cities listed below may change their origin or destination to Atlanta (ATL) or Jacksonville (JAX) without paying any additional charge, if their original dates of travel are between Monday, September 10 through Monday, September 17.

Charleston (CHS)

Charlotte (CLT)

Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP)

Raleigh/Durham (RDU)

Customers who purchased their itinerary via Southwest.com or our mobile app are eligible to reschedule their travel plans online or from their mobile device.

Customers who did not purchase a ticket via Southwest.com can call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Representative.

Customers in the U.S. scheduled to travel internationally must call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Representative for assistance with rebooking.

September 12-16

Asheville, NC (AVL)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Modification Charge/Fare Difference waived through: September 20, 2018 After this date, the modification charge is waived, but a fare difference may apply.

Guests can make changes to their reservations affected by this event by going to our Manage Travel page, or by calling the Spirit Reservations Center at 801-401-2222 to make their flight changes. To make changes to Spirit Vacation packages contact Spirit Vacations at 954-379-8866

September 10-16

Greenville/Spartanburg, SC (GSP)

Columbia, SC (CAE)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Wilmington, NC (ILM)

Fayetteville, NC (FAY)

Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Asheville, NC (AVL)

Roanoke, VA (ROA)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Charlottesville, VA (CHO)

Shenandoah Valley Airport, VA (SHD)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Flight changes:

The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing between September 10, 2018, and September 16, 2018, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.

For wholly rescheduled travel departing after September 20, 2018, or for a change in departure or destination city, the change fee will be waived, but a difference in fare may apply. Rescheduled travel must be completed within one year from the date when the ticket was issued.

Waived fees for bags and in-cabin pets

We’re waiving fees for bags and in-cabin pets for United flights to/from the listed cities, from September 10, 2018, through September 16, 2018. If you’ve already paid a fee, we’ll be automatically issuing you a refund.