PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The approach of hurricane Florence is fueling the stocks of home improvement and travel companies.

Home Depot shares hit a record high as sales of Plywood, generators and other home-improvement products increase.

Shares of rival Lowes hit a record high as well.

Stocks of travel companies are also popular, as some residents may book rental cars to head for safer grounds.