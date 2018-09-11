Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN VIEW, Del. (CBS) — A fisherman set a state tournament record after battling a nearly 80-pound fish for over an hour before reeling it in off the Delaware coast.

90-Year-Old World War II Vet Rappels Down Skyscraper To Raise Money For Cancer Research

John Burbage, of Ocean View, Delaware, caught the 79-pound, 6.4-ounce cobia about a mile-and-a-half off the Bethany coast in the Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 10. It took Burbage an hour and 10 minutes to reel in his prize.

The fisherman hooked the cobia by sight casting with an Atlantic menhaden.

Officials with Delaware’s Division of Fish & Wildlife say the fish was 56 ½ inches long and had a girth of 28 ¼ inches.

Mysterious Cases Of Legionnaires’ Disease Appear In New Jersey

Burbage set a new state record in the Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament with the catch.