PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a dream come true for a Chicago Cubs fan as he got to sing the National Anthem at Wrigley Field Monday night.

30 year-old Stefan Xidas asked the Cubs owners for a challenge. He said if he could raise $5,000 for the Special Olympics the Cubs should let him sing at a home game.

Xidas raised more than $18,000 dollars and the cubs were so impressed they welcomed him on the field. The Cubs are also going to match his donation.