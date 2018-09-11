PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new digital way to stay fit with a weight lifting machine that doesn’t have weights, plates or barbells.

Makers of this new, at-home digital trainer claim it can whip you into shape faster than the gym, but it comes with a hefty price.

Scientists who engineered this say it works with an electromagnetic field.

You won’t find any weights the maker, Tonal, calls it the world’s first digital weight machine, and the most intelligent fitness system.

“It feels like science fiction, you have a cable and you pull on the cable and it pulls back on you,” said CEO of Tonal, Aly Orady. “You can set the weight as low as 5 pounds and as heavy as 200 pounds.”

Tonal uses a digitally-controlled electromagnetic fields to create resistance. Trainers coach you through personalized workouts and you get precise data on your movements.

Its launch follows the success of Peloton, digital workout programs for a stationary bike.

It gets hard to go to the gym on a regular enough basis to see great results, and this allows people to work out in the convenience of their home and frankly get a better workout than they’d probably get if they went to the gym,” said Orady.

To get started, users take a fitness test that provides a strength score, with weight recommendations for every exercise.

It’s expensive. The unit costs almost $3,000, accessories near $500, and there’s a monthly service fee of $49.

The digital trainer is designed to keep track of progress over time and modify the exercises and resistances as people get stronger, aiming to make the workout more efficient with faster results.