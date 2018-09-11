Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On the 17th anniversary of 9/11, one South Jersey family is welcoming home a family member who just graduated from Army Military Police School.

Private Matthew Morone, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, graduated from Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri on Sept. 8.

“I was held over because I’m going overseas. They had to hold me over to give me my leave,” said Morone. “Other than that, it’s good. I haven’t seen my sister in five months.”

Runners Paying Tribute To 9/11 Victims In 3-Day Charity Run From Pentagon To Ground Zero

After being away for five months, he returned home Tuesday. In 11 days he will head out for his first deployment in South Korea.

“It’s amazing, it’s been a wonderful experience,” said his mother Sandra Morone. “It was an honor to go out there to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri to be with his military family now and to see his accomplishments is outstanding. My heart goes out to all military families.”